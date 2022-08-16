Para table tennis bronze for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani para table tennis player Altafur Rehman combining with Uzbekistan Rasul Atamuratov won bronze after losing their semi-final match against a Turkish pair in Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya (Turkey).

The pair won three consecutive matches before losing in the semis thus earning bronze for their respective countries. Earlier, Usman Chand, Asif Mehmood, Khurram Inam (Shooting Skeet) failed to manage a place in the final with Chand securing 116/125 points.

Mujaded Awan lost in the fencing event with Mohammad Nauman Saqib qualifying for the next stage in the archery competition. Mohammad Aman Siddiqui earned a place in the semi-finals of 400m individual medley.