AKFP celebrates I-Day

Islamabad : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan across the country on Sunday.
A national flag-hoisting ceremony was organized here at Al Khidmat Complex. The AKFP President Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, Vice President Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, Secretary General Shahid Iqbal, and others were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the AKFP president said that love for the country is part of faith and lively nations observe independence day with enthusiasm and fervour.
