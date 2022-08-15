Pope urges help for drought-hit Somalia

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN says has displaced one million people.
The 85-year-old pontiff drew attention to what he called the "serious humanitarian crisis" in Somalia and parts of surrounding countries after his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican. "The people of this region, already living in very precarious conditions, are now in a deadly period due to drought," he said.
