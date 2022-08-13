China Window marks Pakistan 75th anniversary

PESHAWAR: A colourful ceremony was organized here on Friday at the China Window, a Chinese Cultural Centre, in connection with the 75th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan.

A former World Squash Champion and presidential award winner Qamar Zaman, a distinguished writer and poet Professor Nasir Ali Syed, Prof Dr Gulzar Ahmad Jalal, Head of English Department of the Edwardes College Peshawar, industrialist Imtiaz Ali and a number of people from different walks of life were in attendance.

The guests cut a cake to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan. National songs were sung and a video message from Chinese Ambassador Mr Nong Rong was shown to the audience.

The ambassador greeted the people of Pakistan and reiterated the cooperation with Pakistan. Qamar Zaman said Pakistan had honoured him and every Pakistani, including the players, felt proud whenever the national flag was hoisted at the top of the playing fields.

Prof Nasir Ali Syed, a recipient of the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz award, said great sacrifices were offered to achieve freedom. Prof Dr Gulzar Ahmad Jalal and Imtiaz Ali said that the efforts made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others for winning an Islamic state and the sacrifices made by our forefathers are unforgettable. Speakers urged the youth to play their due role in making Pakistan an ideal country.