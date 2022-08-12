Dubai ruler, crown prince improve UAE by observing world

ISLAMABAD: Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum use their sojourns abroad for the benefit of their own people.

Though the United Arab Emirates has already gained tremendous progress, Mohammed and Hamdan still explore the ways bring further development to the country. The crown prince is fully involved in exploring and taking trips to other countries for the purpose where he observes things deeply.

According to media reports Sheikh Hamdan is on vacation with his family and friends and is currently in London. The crown prince and his close friend Badr Ateej had a ride in London tube where he also took selfies.

Many passengers couldn’t notice that Sheikh Hamdan was also on board. Sheikh Muhammad was also recently spotted on the London streets in the casual attire of joggers and sneakers with his security squad. The father and son duo appeared on Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram.