Gas explosion in Hyderabad claims five lives

Hyderabad: As many as five family members, including three women and a child, were killed in a gas explosion in a house located at Pathan Colony Hyderabad.
The incident took place on Wednesday when one of the family members attempted to light the stove, which caused a sudden explosion in the house. Around a dozen family members sustained injuries who were taken to a hospital in Karachi, where four of the them succumbed to their injuries.
The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Ratan Tanboli, his wife 60-year-old Sawatri Ratan, their daughter, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Police said that the incident occurred due to negligence as the family that forgot to turn off the hob of the stove following a gas outage and when one of the family members attempted to lit the stove, the fire broke out into a huge explosion.
