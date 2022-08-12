Siraj concerned over KP’s deteriorating law and order

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sirajul Haq, in a statement, said the prime minister and KP chief minister would be responsible, if something untoward happened in the province.

He said the KP people were worried over the security situation in Dir Valley, adding that it seemed the province was being pushed towards the security crisis under a conspiracy. The JI chief said the PTI has been ruling the province for over nine years but it had done nothing for the welfare of the masses. He also held the PDM and the PPP equally responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economy.

He said the incumbent and previous governments destroyed every sector and created multiple crises, adding that bad-governance, corruption and ill-conceived economic policies were the root causes of the problems. The country needed honest and dedicated leadership to steer it out of prevailing circumstances, he said.

Siraj said besides inflation, unemployment and loadshedding, the masses were also worried about their protection now, adding that the rulers were engaged in the fight to secure their vested interests amid existing crisis.

He also reiterated the demand to abolish the interest-based economy, asking the government to withdraw appeal from the Supreme Court against the decision of the Federal Shariah Court. It is pertinent to mention that the JI will start a countrywide protest movement against the inflated bills from Friday and the party chief will address the central rally in Peshawar. Meanwhile, the party workers will also hold protests in Islamabad and Lahore on August 15 and August 17 respectively.

The JI chief said the protest movement would continue till the government withdrew taxes included in the electricity bills. He said if a person consumed electricity of worth Rs4,000, while he has to pay over Rs8,000 in the form of different taxes, adding that the people were no longer able to pay the bills sent to them on the direction of the IMF.