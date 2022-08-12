Islamabad, other provinces’ police to participate in I-Day celebrations

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have invited the Police of other provinces to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations to be commencing on August 13.
An invitation letter was written in that regard following directions of the Minister for Interior to celebrate the event in a befitting manner.
The special troops from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrived in Islamabad to conduct a flag march in public places. The bands of all provinces will play national songs during the March in the manifestation of provincial harmony and national unity.
