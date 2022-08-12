QWP wants powers granted to LG reps

PESHAWAR: Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao has called for granting powers to local government representatives.

“Denying powers to the local government representatives is against the spirit of the devolution of powers to grassroots level,” he told a meeting of the local government representatives here on Thursday.

Sikandar Sherpao said that despite the passage of eight months, the elected public representatives were denied powers, which was creating hurdles in the resolution of the problems.

He said that the PTI had made a commitment that under the new local government system, local governments would be autonomous and empowered.