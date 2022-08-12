QWP wants powers granted to LG reps

PESHAWAR: Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao has called for granting powers to local government representatives.
“Denying powers to the local government representatives is against the spirit of the devolution of powers to grassroots level,” he told a meeting of the local government representatives here on Thursday.
Sikandar Sherpao said that despite the passage of eight months, the elected public representatives were denied powers, which was creating hurdles in the resolution of the problems.
He said that the PTI had made a commitment that under the new local government system, local governments would be autonomous and empowered.
PESHAWAR: Ms Nasira Sajjad, an academician and former principal of the Municipal Girls College, Peshawar, passed away...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday in view of the arrival of August 14 ordered strict...
PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Thursday extended the summer vacations for schools in Summer Zone up to August...
MARDAN: Khadim Nabi, a resident of Lower Dir district, said on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan had...
PESHAWAR: Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday directed the authorities concerned...
PESHAWAR: Spokesperson for Awami National Party , Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour on Thursday said the...
Comments