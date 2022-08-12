Sporting chance

Recently, Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022. He ended up breaking records even with an injured arm and made the nation proud, giving Pakistan its first javelin gold with a career best throw measuring 90.18 meters. However, the question remains as to why Pakistan is lagging far behind other leading nations in the world of sports? In Pakistan, most of the investments in sports are funnelled towards cricket. To level the playing field, the government should encourage new sports channels and incentivize channels to distribute screen time more equitably in order to encourage investment in other sports.

Eman Mudassar Tarar

Sargodha