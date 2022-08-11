Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast occurred on a military convoy in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shahzaib (age 22 years, resident of Mansehra), Lance Naik Sajjad (age 26 years, resident of District Ghizer), Sepoy Umair (age 25 years, resident of Kohat) and Sepoy Khurram (age 30 years, resident of Narowal), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It said the intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out the details regarding the suicide bomber and his handlers and facilitators.“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the suicide attack on a military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. The prime minister expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four troops as a result of the attack.

PM Sharif said the evil designs of terrorists would go futile. He paid tribute to the martyred troops for sacrificing their lives for the homeland. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in North Waziristan.The minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of military personnel in the suicide attack, said a statement issued here.

While condemning the terrorist attack, the minister paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.Security forces would not be afraid of such cowardly attacks, he added.He said they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the country.