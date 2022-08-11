Missing student returns

JAMRUD: A 10-year-old student reached home two days after he went missing, while the police have arrested a suspicious person in the case.

SHO Amjad Ali Afridi said that the student Jamshed Afridi had disappeared from Ali Masjid area two days ago. He said that on the instructions of the capital city police officer, the cops had cordoned off the region and as a result the kidnappers left the hostage in the Karkhano Market.

He said a suspicious driver had been arrested and investigation in the case was still underway.