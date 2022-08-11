2 alleged terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two alleged terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with the police and security forces in Kari Malang area in the district on Wednesday.

The police and security forces were conducting search operation in Kari Malang area after the terrorists carried out a blast with improvised explosive device on the patrolling vehicle of police on Takwara-Kulachi road near Hathiala.

Muhammad Arshad, the constable driver of police van, sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

After the blast, a heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started search operation to apprehend the alleged terrorists in Kari Malanag area. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and the law enforces.Two alleged terrorists identified as Abdur Rahman, a resident of Qalandar, and Mir Zaman, a resident of Kari Malanag area were killed in the shoot out.