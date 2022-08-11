Dengue fever starts hitting population in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Confirmation of as many as 38 individuals positive for dengue fever in the last two weeks from the district hints that the infection has started hitting the population with severity and the situation may turn alarming in the coming days as the weather in the region is highly suitable for the growth of dengue fever vector, mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’.

It is important that the total number of patients confirmed positive for dengue fever from January 1 this year to date has become 57 after confirmation of 38 patients in the last two weeks. Many health experts believe that the population in this region of the country may have to face a severe outbreak of the infection in the coming days because of an increase in a number of confirmed patients, a rise in temperature, repeated rainfalls, and humidity.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that to date, a total of 75 patients have been reported positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi setting the stage for an outbreak. Confirmation of a greater number of patients from a region increases the chances of the spread of dengue fever.

The female dengue mos­quitoe, ‘aedes aegypty’ or ‘aedes albopictus’ gets an infection after biting a confirmed dengue fever patient and transmits the dengue virus to a healthy person. In the case of more patients, the transmission gets faster.

According to experts, there is a need to take preventive measures more seriously both by the community and the concerned government authorities to avoid a dengue fever outbreaks. It is also alarming that the recent rain spells have already created countless breeding sites for mosquitoes both inside and outside homes.

The health departments in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also been finding larvae of the dengue fever vector in abundance in the region. Studies reveal that during the rainy season and particularly after rains, the risk of virus transmission by the vector is greater.

Health experts say that the situation has already become alarming and to avoid an expected severe outbreak of the infection, individuals have to play a vital role. They say that by avoiding contact with mosquitoes, individuals can play a role in controlling the spread of the disease.