Shajar sets new records but fails to reach final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas set a new 100m national sprint record but still failed to qualify for the finals in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya (Turkey).

Gue Arthur Cisse (CIV) won the gold with 9.89sec.

Following his 10.18sec in the semi-finals of the 100m, Shajar sprinted to finish line in 20.68sec in 200m which is also a national record. His teammate Mueed also had an impressive show in the 200m where he clocked 21.28sec. Both Shajjar and Moeed finished one-two in the heat.

In volleyball, Pakistan fought a gallant battle against world No 17 Turkey before losing 28-30, 26-24, 27-29, 27-29. Pakistan taekwondo player Fateemah Zahraa, Haider Butt (wrestling) and Taimoor Khan, Hoor Fawad and Haiqa Hasan (table tennis) lost their matches.