Karbala Tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Ashura-e-Muharram reminds us of the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.
In his message issued here on Monday, he said: “The Karbala tragedy teaches us about supremacy of truth and resistance against the oppression”. The governor said: “The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala give a message to all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between the right and wrong”.
He said: “Let us be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery, making the immortal message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives”.
LAHORE:Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, has congratulated javelin thrower Arshad...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Businesses Forum has called upon the business community to encourage and ensure maximum...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency MD Ghafran Ahmed has directed his officers to visit all Imambargahs and procession...
LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Wahdat Colony police on Monday. Some locals spotted the body...
LAHORE:Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, said on Monday that a foolproof security plan...
LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR:Pakistan Siraiki Party on Monday organised a flood relief camp at Chowk Fawara Bahawalpur for the...
Comments