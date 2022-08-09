Karbala Tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Ashura-e-Muharram reminds us of the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In his message issued here on Monday, he said: “The Karbala tragedy teaches us about supremacy of truth and resistance against the oppression”. The governor said: “The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala give a message to all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between the right and wrong”.

He said: “Let us be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery, making the immortal message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives”.