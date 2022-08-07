Drone strike on Zawahiri: If not land, was Pak airspace allowed to be used, asks Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday questioned whether the government had allowed the US to use Pakistan’s airspace for conducting a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
“The question is not if Pakistan’s land was used for the Afghanistan drone attack, the question is whether permission was granted for Pakistan’s airspace to be used,” the ex-information minister said in a tweet, reported Geo News.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar have clarified that the country’s airspace was not used for the drone strike in Kabul.
But the senior PTI leader demanded relevant ministries to issue a formal statement in response to his question as their current comments were “unclear”.
