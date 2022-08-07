AIOU delegation meets Indonesian education officials

Islamabad : A delegation of professors from Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held separate meetings with high officials of the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Hassan, the other day.

According to the AIOU, the Pakistani delegation was led by the Director, International Collaboration and Exchange office, AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed.

Dr. Zahid briefed the ministry officials that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum wanted to further improve and strengthen the academic cooperation with Indonesian universities and the purpose of our visit with VC, AIOU is to further increase the academic cooperation with the universities here.

Dr. Zahid Majeed told them that MoU with Jamia Darunnajah has been extended and the students and teachers of Darunnajah will be able to get English and Arabic language training from Allama Iqbal Open University.

New educational programs will be introduced with the cooperation of AIOU and Indonesia Open University, Terbuka.

Officials of the Ministry of Education, Indonesia praised the educational services of Allama Iqbal Open University at the international level.

Dr. Zahid gave a brief presentation on the varsity’s profile, recent initiatives and collaborative projects with international universities.