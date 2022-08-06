Youm-e-Istehsal marked:Solidarity expressed with people of IIOJ&K

PESHAWAR: Rallies and walks were arranged here on Friday to mark Yaum-e-Istehsal where people from different sections of the society condemned the annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on this day three years back and expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

The Indian government ended the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and illegally annexed the held valley against the wishes of the Kashmiris who had been facing the atrocities of the Indian occupation forces since long.

Rallies and walks staged in the provincial metropolis and other parts of KP gave a clear message to Kashmiri brethren that the Pakistanis would always stand with them in the just struggle for the right to independence.

The foresters, environmentalists and wildlife officials took out a rally to condemn the annexation.

They arranged a protest walk on the premises of the office of Chief Conservator Forests on Shahmi Road. Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed and Chief Conservator of Forests KP led the walk.

The speakers condemned the illegal annexation of the held valley by India and declared August 5,2019, as a black day in the history of Kashmir.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority arranged a walk at the Peshawar Sports Complex to mark the day.

The staff of authority, Tourism Police, Sports Department and students from different schools participated in the walk. The participants were holding banners and flags of Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris living in Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said Pakistanis stood by the oppressed Kashmiris from the occupied valley in their legitimate struggle for freedom from India.

They condemned the illegal revoking of the special status of the Occupied Kashmir and demanded the United Nations give the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley. Another protest walk was arranged on the campus of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad led the walk which was participated by the faculty members and other staff.

The participants were carrying placards and banners which expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Similar activities were staged in other parts of the KP where the participants reaffirmed support for the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and condemned the illegal annexation of the held valley.