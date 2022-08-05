CM felicitates weightlifter

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Pakistani weightlifter Muhammad Noh Dastgir Butt for winning the gold medal in the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games. In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said that Noh Dastgir Butt had raised the flag of Pakistan by winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. The nation is proud of his performance.
