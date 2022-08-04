Girls claim all top slots in FBISE SSC-II exams

Islamabad : Girl candidates claimed the top three positions in both science and humanities groups of the Secondary School Certificate-II Annual Examinations, whose results were announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) here on Wednesday.

According to the exam results, the first position in the Science Group went to Maryam Khan of the Army Public School and College for Girls, Rawalpindi, with 1096 marks, second jointly to Fatima Bintay Asad from the Army Public School, Rawalpindi, and Mahnoor Ali of the Joint Staff Public School and College, Rawalpindi, with 1095 marks and the third to Abia Rafique of the Army Public School and College, Rawalpindi, with 1094 marks.

Among the Humanities Group candidates, Oneeba Shahid of the DHA School for Girls, Lahore, stood first with 1061 marks, Eman Ali of the Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Rawalpindi, second with 1058 marks and Maira Bukhari of the Islamabad College for Girls, G-10/2, third with 1042 marks. The pass percentage was 86.58 as the FBISE declared 95,819 of the total of 110,671 candidates successful.

Invigilators reported 65 unfair means cases (cheating) and the board has decided 64 of them and one is 'under process'. During a special ceremony on the FBISE premises, where the exam results were announced, federal education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, as the chief guest, honoured top position holders and praised them for distinction.

He said it was a matter of pride that all positions were bagged by girls, while the exam pass percentage of girls was much higher than that of boys. The minister said the role of girls was very important in all fields, so they should come forward and contribute to the country's development. FBISE chairman Qaiser Alam also congratulated high-achievers.

He said the board was proud of initiating a series of reforms, including a digital monitoring system, e-marking and mapping of educational institutions, and digitizing examination centres.

The FBISE chief also said the syllabus had been revised after 14 years, while the examinations were held on the basis of the student learning outcome assessment.