Murad Ali Shah disqualification case: SC rejects plea seeking formation of full bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking formation of a larger bench regarding disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for holding dual citizenship and Iqama.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review petition. Hamid Khan, counsel for the petitioner, argued for since Justice Yahya Afridi’s presence in the review bench matter. The chief justice told the counsel that Justice Afridi will be made part of the bench and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.