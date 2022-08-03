Murad Ali Shah disqualification case: SC rejects plea seeking formation of full bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking formation of a larger bench regarding disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for holding dual citizenship and Iqama.
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review petition. Hamid Khan, counsel for the petitioner, argued for since Justice Yahya Afridi’s presence in the review bench matter. The chief justice told the counsel that Justice Afridi will be made part of the bench and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.
The decision taken in summit meeting of ruling PDM alliance
SUKKUR: The committee, formed by the PM to estimate the damages in the aftermath of heavy downpour, visited the...
Calculations show that the commission took 2,819 days to come out with its decision
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Pakistan...
LAHORE: Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud has said that despite tough global economic challenges, Pakistan is still...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday sought from K-Electric’s CEO and other officials...
Comments