Verdict proves Imran ‘biggest liar’: PM

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PMLN leaders on Tuesday criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan on social media after the ECP announced its decision in the PTI foreign funding case.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it had been proved once again that Imran Khan was a proven liar. Issuing a message on Twitter, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision in the PTI foreign funding case was an indictment against Imran Khan for submitting false affidavits and violating the Constitution of Pakistan by receiving illegal foreign funding. “The ECP decision in the PTI prohibited funding case is an indictment against Imran Khan as he has once again been proved to be the biggest liar, the nation should consider political implications of foreign funding,” he concluded.

PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the one who gave the speech of liberating the nation from slavery turned out to be a slave of external powers. She tweeted that Imran Khan kept taking money from external powers and spending it for sedition and corruption in the country. She said Imran Khan was launched to stop the development of Pakistan and the CPEC. “Our heads have bowed in shame,” she said.

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said that by taking money from the citizens and companies of America, India and other countries, Imran Niazi resorted to sedition and corruption in the country. He stopped the CPEC and hollowed out the roots of Pakistan. The declared Sadiq and Amin was actually a liar and a money launderer, he said, adding that these were the details of his external conspiracy only till 2013.

Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal tweeted that Imran Niazi’s foreign funding case verdict revealed why Kashmir fell into India’s lap and how an important project like CPEC was sabotaged.

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the so-called judicial Sadiq who termed others Mir Jafar turned out to be the real Mir Sadiq himself. PMLN leader Pervaiz Rashid tweeted that the decision belonged to the Election Commission of Pakistan. It was not a report based on photocopies of the JIT made on WhatsApp. “All documents included in the decision have been provided by the State Bank of Pakistan and the FBR, which were obtained in the era of civil fascism. Now he is neither righteous nor faithful, but a lying devil,” he concluded.

PMLN Punjab Vice President Rana Mashhood said Imran Khan continued to use Indian money against the elected prime minister of Pakistan and the Munsif of the time also gave him fatwa of Sadiq and Amin. People knew it all.

The PMLN official account on Twitter said the foreign agent Imran Niazi not only put Kashmir in Modi’s cradle in return for Indian funding but also destabilized Pakistan with the same money.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Imran Khan should immediately resign from party leadership besides apologizing to the nation as a constitutional institution has declared him as thief.

The minister paid tributes to three members ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Skindar Sultan for their landmark and historical decision. The ECP despite continuous baseless allegation of PTI head showed courage and patience and decided the case on merit, he said. He said ‘’Fitna Khan’’ used foil language against ECP and CEC but they decided the case as per the constitution.