SC official rejects AGP request for dam funds audit

ISLAMABAD: The Additional Registrar (Judicial) Supreme Court of Pakistan refused to entertain the request of Auditor General of Pakistan for conducting an audit of billions of rupees funds related to construction of dams-Diamer Basha and Mohmand.

In order to comply with the directives of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for conducting an audit of the dams’ funds, the concerned officer of the auditor general of Pakistan approached the apex court. However, the registrar Supreme Court excused entertaining him, saying the matter was sub-judice and they needed to obtain data from the SBP and NBP after getting approval from the implementation bench of the court.

Official documents available with The News disclosed that on the directives of the chairman PAC during a meeting held on July 20, 2022, the AGP sprang to action for conducting an audit of funds related to the Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam. The authorities concerned were directed to submit a report within 10 days.

However, after the expiry of the deadline, the director general AGP, in an official communique, quoted the report submitted by the inspection officer, which stated that Jawad Paul, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan was on leave till August 06, and Additional Registrar (Judicial) Abdul Razzaque was looking after the affairs in absence of the registrar SC.

It further stated the additional registrar (Judicial) informed that the case was sub-judice. In addition, the fresh data needed to obtain from SBP and NBP after getting approval from the implementation bench of the SC.

Earlier, the SC in its order on reviewing progress of the dam fund stated that the projects were on track and all direct and ancillary issues were being progressively handled and resolved.