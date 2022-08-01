Horticulture works, plantation drive reviewed

Islamabad : On directives of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a meeting of officers from the Environment wing was held here at F-9 Park on Sunday, to review the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and upkeep of greenbelts and parks in the metropolitan.

Member Finance Rana Shakeel Jazib chaired the meeting which besides discussing the plantation drive also discussed arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram. The officers concerned presented their reports regarding horticulture works and maintenance of parks across the federal capital. The meeting was briefed that trees with heights from six to 10 feet of different species have been planted in Margalla Hills, Park area, in surroundings of Simly Dam, different parks, green belts, roadsides, and slopes have been planted during the tree plantation drive.

The meeting was apprised that 70 per cent of work on the tree plantation has been completed while the remaining task would be accomplished by August 14. Member finance directed officers and complete maintenance of greenbelts median, slopes, and parks and horticulture works and cutting of wild growth should be completed in three to four days.