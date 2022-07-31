Ghilaf-e-Kaaba replaced in Muharram for first time in recent decades

RIYADH: For the first time in recent decades, the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was replaced in the month of Muharram on Saturday. Traditionally, the cloth cover of the Kaaba is changed on Zilhaj 9 when there are few worshippers in the great mosque in Makkah as all the Haj pilgrims are in Arafat.

It was Muharram 1 in Makkah on Saturday when the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was replaced. The changing of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, called Kiswah in the Arabic language, has been taking place on the occasion of Haj for the last several decades.