Four commit suicide in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as four incidents of suicide were reported in different parts of interior Sindh on Friday.

A youngster identified as Sunil s/o Lono Mal Menghwar set himself on fire over a domestic issue in village Warjang Meghwar near Samaro in district Umarkot. The police shifted the body to a local hospital, where they said the parents of the deceased scolded him for excessively use of mobile phone. In another incident, a woman identified as Haseena Shabani also committed suicide over extreme poverty in Pir-jo-goth of district Khairpur.

While, a body of a woman identified as Muno Kolhi was found hanging from a tree near a graveyard of Tando Adam. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, and the husband of the deceased told the police that his wife committed suicide over extreme poverty. In another incident, a youngster Allahdad Khoso committed suicide over a domestic issue in district Dadu. The police shifted the body to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the parents of the boy told the police that their son committed suicide due to unemployment.