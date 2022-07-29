Pakistan take on India today in badminton 1st round

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s badminton quartet will begin their mixed team Group A qualifying round journey with the first-round fixtures against holders India in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre on Friday (today).
It will be a real test for Pakistan's team featuring the country’s leading shuttler Murad Ali, Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti, Olympian Mahoor Shehzad and second seed Ghazala Siddique.
As many as 16 teams are set to feature in the event which have been placed in four different groups.
The Group A will have defending champions India, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Hosts England have been placed in Group B with Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados. Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda form Group C while Malaysia, South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia are in Group D.
BRISTOL: Jonny Bairstow’s excellent season continued as he made 90 in England’s 41-run win over South Africa in...
LAHORE: Pakistan withdrew from the 44th Chess Olympiad Thursday after hosts India attempted to "politicise" the event...
Ag AFPHUNGARORING, Hungary: Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the 2022...
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan will begin its boxing journey in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre ...
LAHORE: Acting Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation Haider Hussain has taken charge at the headquarters in...
LAHORE: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League will be staged in Muzaffarabad next month and all the franchises...
Comments