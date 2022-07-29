Pakistan take on India today in badminton 1st round

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s badminton quartet will begin their mixed team Group A qualifying round journey with the first-round fixtures against holders India in the Commonwealth Games here at the National Exhibition Centre on Friday (today).

It will be a real test for Pakistan's team featuring the country’s leading shuttler Murad Ali, Hafiz Irfan Saeed Bhatti, Olympian Mahoor Shehzad and second seed Ghazala Siddique.

As many as 16 teams are set to feature in the event which have been placed in four different groups.

The Group A will have defending champions India, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. Hosts England have been placed in Group B with Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados. Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda form Group C while Malaysia, South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia are in Group D.