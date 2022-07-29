Recruitment of outsiders in Hangu prison opposed

HANGU: The youths of Hangu on Thursday threatened to launch a protest movement and move court if outsiders were recruited on the vacant posts in the district prison.

Speaking at a press conference, Hangu Youth Assembly chairman Syed Adnan, president Ahmad Baseer Khan, Manzoor Khan and others said

that over 50 posts were lying vacant in the District Prison in Hangu but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Department was recruiting youths from other districts.

“We will resist the recruitment of outsiders tooth and nail as the local youths have the right to be appointed on the vacant posts in the Hangu District Prison,” Syed Adnan said, alleging that the Prison Department was depriving the local educated youths of their rights.

The youths’ leaders also said that billions of rupees were being received by provincial and federal governments in the head of gas royalty but neither the KP government nor Centre established a university Hangu to facilitate the local youths in acquiring higher education.

They complained that step-motherly treatment was being meted out to the local youths as the foreign company exploring and extracting gas and oil in the district had also recruited outsiders.

The also came down hard on the elected public representatives from the district for their indifferent attitude towards the issues of being confronted by the people.

They appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, chief secretary and Inspector General of Prisons to recruit local youths in district prison or else they would launch a protest movement and move court.