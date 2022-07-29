Army officer’s family dies in Skardu car plunge

SKARDU: Seven members of a family, including a newly-married army aviation officer lost lives, when their car accidently plunged into the Indus River in Kharmang area of Skardu on Thursday. The deceased included Army captain and aviation pilot Hassan, his wife Dr Samina and five of their relatives.
The incident took place, when a car plunged into the river after the driver had lost control of the vehicle, while having a dangerous turn at Bunbong Pardi on Kharmang Kargil Road.
Two bodies have so far been recovered while the search is still going on to find others. According to the police sources, the army pilot, his wife and other relatives were travelling to Skardu from Olding area of Kharmang district. Rescue-1122 personnel, police and local volunteers had started the search operation soon after they reached the spot. Meanwhile, those who drowned were identified as Sadiq Hussain, Ruhullah, Yazdan, Batool and a two-year-old girl, Tayyaba.
JAMRUD: A woman and her son died when the roof of a house collapsed here on Thursday, local sources said.The woman’s...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar asked for details of cases and arrests during the long march of Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 20 days, as eight people succumbed to...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi held a video link meeting...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pak-US Climate and Environment Group...
Comments