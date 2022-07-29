Boy shot dead at brother’s wedding over parking dispute

A boy was killed allegedly over a parking dispute in Liaquatabad's in Bandhani Colony onThursday.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said during the wedding ceremony of the boy's brother and sister, he had a fight with a man attending a wedding function in the marriage hall next to theirs over car parking. Later, that man opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The suspect escaped the scene after committing the crime. The family members and relatives of the deceased caught groom Danish, who is the relative of the suspect, and severely beat him. They also staged a protest on Sir Shah Suleman Road which caused massive traffic jams for hours. Later, the protesters ended the protest following negotiations with police. The boy was a student of intermediate and used to work for a private company.

Man kills wife

The body of a woman with her throat slit was found at her house in Bhens ColonyRescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where she was identified as 40-year-old Sakina, wife of Jahanzaib. The Sukkan police said the body was around two to three days old, adding that there were several burn scars on the body.

The deceased was a mother of three and Jahanzaib was her second husband. The police suspected that the victim was apparently killed by her husband.

12-year-old boy drowns A minor boy drowned in the Malir River in Memon Goth on Thursday. According to police, rescuers recovered the body of 12-year-old Hanif Dil Murad and transported it to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

Bodies recovered

Rescuers workers recovered the body of an unidentified man who drowned in a river in Shah Faisal Colony, while the body of another unidentified man was fished out from a storm water drain near Dubai Chowk in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The bodies were taken to the JPMC for autopsies and later to a morgue for identification. Moreover, the body of 38-year-old Mushtaq Ahmed who drowned in Hub River a couple of days ago was recovered by rescuers.