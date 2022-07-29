PDM chief Fazlur Rehman chairing the meeting attended by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others in Islamabad on July 28, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Thursday rejected the Supreme Court’s decision in the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case, and called upon the federal government to file a presidential reference for categorical interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution through a full bench of the SC.



A resolution passed by the PDM leaders said that with the interpretation of the SC in its recent decision, an unrest, confusion, chaos and political crisis have been created in the country, which resulted in an economic crisis.

The resolution said two judges of the five-member bench also differed with the decision of three judges, and termed it an addition to the Constitution. “The political parties and leadership also expressed reservations over the judgment because the interpretation also crossed the constitutional limits, which created a constitutional crisis and economic instability in the country,” the resolution said.

The resolution also pointed out that along with the political leadership, the Supreme Bar Association, lawyers community, media and civil society also differed with the SC verdict and termed it beyond the drawn lines of the Constitution.



The resolution said that the 1973 Constitution gives powers to judiciary, legislature and the executive, and it also defines responsibilities and limits of institutions. “No institution can transgress upon limits of other institutions, and it cannot perform responsibility of the other institution,” the resolution said.

“In view of different interpretations of Article 63-A, we demand that the federal government should file a reference to get a categorical interpretation of this clause,” the PDM leadership demanded through the resolution.

The PDM meeting also reiterated that the coalition government would complete its tenure, and the general elections would be held on time. “The wrongdoings of the Imran Khan government cannot be undone in a year; therefore, elections will be held on time and the filth caused by the previous regime would be cleared in the next five years,” the resolution said.

The PDM also called upon the government to declare flood-affected areas as calamity-hit and write off agricultural loans of people there. Later, addressing the media along with other leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media the PDM heads meeting would continue for the next few days. He stressed on the need for setting a clear direction for the ruling alliance, and ascertaining the identity of all characters involved in the political game going on in the country currently.

Fazl, who stressed that the PPP and ANP should be offered to rejoin the PDM, said the two parties would be invited to attend the next meeting of the alliance. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the SC full court bench was not constituted as they had already decided to benefit Ladla [blue-eyed Imran Khan] and they wanted injustice and murder of justice. “The verdict could have been different if the full court had been constituted, because there were other judges of good reputation at the SC,” she said.

She reiterated that the judiciary could not make changes in the Constitution and rather it could only do interpretation of the Constitution.

Maintaining that they would not accept or bow before such SC decisions, she regretted that there was one interpretation of the Constitution for Nawaz Sharif and a different one for Imran Khan.

She said the PDM, after consultations, would decide about giving a sit-in in front of the ECP office if verdict of foreign funding case was not announced immediately. Maryam said three-member bench installed Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister. “Now Pervaiz Elahi will be called the ‘Adalti chief minister’ forever,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said the policy of reconciliation had damaged the cause of the political alliance so far. She said there was no room for politics of reconciliation, and there was time for only aggressive politics now. She called for accepting the resignations of all MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, who also joined the meeting through video-link, said the incumbent government was facing problems due to the wrongdoings of the previous government. He reiterated that he was not in favour of the PDM parties making a government in difficult circumstances.