Wednesday July 27, 2022
National

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses National Assembly

Premier talks about issues facing the country at present

By Web Desk
July 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National  Assembly session on Wednesday.

During his speech addressing the session, the premier spoke about the country's economic deterioration,  challenges faced by the government in rectifying the state of the economy and the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains across Pakistan, and ensured the protection of the constitution, among other issues.

More to follow...