PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly session on Wednesday.
During his speech addressing the session, the premier spoke about the country's economic deterioration, challenges faced by the government in rectifying the state of the economy and the damage caused by the recent monsoon rains across Pakistan, and ensured the protection of the constitution, among other issues.
More to follow...
Khan has called upon international human rights bodies to look into Yasin's maltreatment by Indian authorities
"Not a bad option," says President Alvi on appointing next army chief before November
Court extends bail of Zaheer and Shabbir till August 1
"No meeting of JCP was scheduled before I applied for annual leaves but as soon as I left Pakistan, CJ decided to hold...
Terming deputy speaker's ruling "illegal", Supreme Court announces Pervez Elahi as new chief minister of Punjab
Both the PIA passenger planes were on the same route and altitude due to alleged negligence of the Iranian Air Traffic...