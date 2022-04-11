Shehbaz Sharif receives congratulations from India, Turkey on becoming prime minister

(L to R) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP/PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday received congratulatory messages from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on becoming the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

Following the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, the Opposition's joint candidate Shehbaz was elected as the premier — having secured 174 votes.

In his congratulatory message to Shehbaz on Twitter, PM Modi said: "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

— Twitter/@narendramodi

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," he said.



Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with Shehbaz, Turkish President Erdogan told the newly-elected prime minister that he was extremely happy about him being elected as the premier.

"I am sure that under your leadership, Pakistan-Turkey's brotherly ties will bolster," Erdogan said, who called Shehbaz hours after the lower house of the parliament elected him.

In response, Shehbaz said he aspired to bring both the countries closer during his tenure as the prime minister and thanked Erdogan for his congratulatory telephonic call.