Govt not thinking of governor’s rule: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Javed Latif said Wednesday the federal government had no intention of imposing governor’s rule on Punjab.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, hosted by Hamdi Mir, he said the talk about Governor’s Rule was in reaction to what was being said (by the PTI leader).

Wasim Sajjad, former chairman of the Senate, said Articles 232 and 234 of the constitution deal with Governor’s Rule. He said Article 232 relates to governor’s rule in a province due to war or law and order situation.

He said that under Article 234, governor’s rule can be imposed on a province in the event of constitutional breakdown in province, provided the Senate and the National Assembly pass a resolution to this effect, adding it is unlikely any house of the parliament would pass such a resolution as the circumstances do not necessitate it.

PTI counsel Ahmad Awais said the constitution does not allow its person specific use of its provisions in vendetta. He said he (Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah) is playing with fire, adding it’s not child’s play and threats like imposition of Governor’s Rule would have repercussions. It’s time to forget (bitterness) and sit together, he added.