GIK Institute’s collaboration in diversified fields discussed

SWABI: Cecilia Cayetano, Chief Operating Officer of Educative Inc, visited Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Wednesday and discussed the mutual collaboration in diverse fields with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Rector GIK Institute.

She was accompanied by Sadaf Umer and other members.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector, Admin and Finance, Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad Khan, GIK Institute Pro-Rector, Academics and other staff members were present on the occasion.

The visit was aimed at meeting strategic partner, GIK Institute’s academia to establish collaboration for the benefits of two organisations and students.

“We could hire the GIK Institute students for jobs and internships and co-supervise the students’ projects after prioritization,” said Ms Cecilia. She said the courses they offer could be used by GIK Institute for the benefits of the students and the industry.

Cecilia said the Educative Inc looks for hiring talented engineers as it had already employed GIK Institute graduates and found them a true professional. She said Educative Inc wanted the engineers it hires should have excellent communication skills, understanding of modern technology and its utilisation.

The Educative Inc has recently established its second office in Islamabad and wants to engage with the universities and graduates while playing its due role in digital transformation of the universities.

“To impart technological and technical skills to the students and engage the faculty members will be a great step and we could prove a good partner,” she said.

Prof Dr Khalid said: “Online education is a demand of the day, digital transformation of universities is underway and GIK Institute will love to collaborate with the Educative Inc.”

The GIK Rector briefed them about artificial engineering and data science, the two programs recently introduced by the GIK Institute while expressing his desire to enter into a result-oriented collaboration with Educative Inc.

Dr Masroor Hussain added that Educative Inc could also collaborate on graduate research projects on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence using state-of-the-art high performance computing facilities which can be housed at the GIK Institute.