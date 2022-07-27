Monster lizard found in district Ghotki

SUKKUR: A four-foot long monster lizard has been found in Qazi Wah of district Ghotki on Tuesday.
The villagers have found a four-foot long monster lizard in Qazi Wah of district Ghotki that created panic among the residents, who later informed the wildlife department about the monster. The villagers captured the lizard and handed it over to the officials of the wildlife department, while the officials appreciated the residents, who captured the monster and did not kill in fear. They said the lizard would be kept in the safari park.
