‘Give women 50pc representation in politics’

LAHORE : Civil society presented a charter of demands at a seminar on Democracy and Empowerment of Women at a local hotel here Tuesday. Among others, the charter of demands include 50 per cent representation of women in politics and more seats for youth, minority, peasants and labour etc.

The seminar organised by South Asia Partnership Pakistan in collaboration with Aurat Foundation, was attended by representatives of various political parties, welfare organisations and people associated with civil society. Representatives of political parties informed the audience of their manifestos but nobody had plans to enable women to earn money.

Political parties need to come up with plans to impart skills to women and help them market them so that they can have their own income. The charter of demands called for protection of transgender in political parties’ manifestos and constitution of National Commission on the status of women. Samina Saeed (JI), Nosheen Hamid (PTI), Kanwal Liaquat (PMLN) and Jannat Ali (Transgender) also spoke on the occasion.