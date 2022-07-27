Political ‘wrestling’ exposes corrupt face of politics: Qadri

LAHORE: Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran Patron-In-Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri Tuesday said political wrestling of last four months had fully exposed real corrupt face of Pakistani politics.

Addressing a meeting, Dr Qadri said for the first time the secrets of ‘unseen powers’ had become public. He said such a kind of politics existed always in the country but came to fore for the first time. Referring to the book of Guinness World Records, Qadri said political incidents of last four months could become part of the book.

He said for the first time political injustices and sufferings were being felt collectively. He recalled that the PAT alone had been suffering the pains of the Model Town killings since the last eight years. Referring to the incumbent rulers’ worries, Dr Qadri said in societies where the weak, the oppressed and the innocent were subjected to injustices, sometimes due to turn of events the powerful people groan about justice.

About the demand of the ruling coalition for the formation of a Supreme Court’s larger bench, he said two or three judges were enough for justice in any big case.

He said a larger bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had been hearing the case regarding stay orders of the JIT set up to investigate the Model Town tragedy for two years and the victims were seeking justice desperately.

Dr Qadri requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to feel the pains of the relatives of the martyrs of Model Town.

He said a PhD thesis could be written on the Pakistani political maneuvering and wrestling of the last few months.