Asad says PDM in a state of shock

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar Monday reacted strongly to the ruling coalition’s decision to boycott Supreme Court (SC) bench.

The ruling coalition announced in a late night news conference that they would boycott the SC bench.

Asad Umar alleged that on not getting the verdict of their choice and non-acceptance of demands, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are in a state of shock.

In his reaction, PTI leader took to his Twitter account and charged that ruling coalition has begun pushing and bullying the judiciary.

He pointed out that the very three judges were on the bench whose decision ended Imran Khan’s government.

“He (Imran Khan) picked up the diary and pen and went to his people because he lives in the hearts of the people,” Asad Umar maintained.

He contended that their (ruling coalition) mourning has begun because they know there is no place for them to go now where they can get respect and love.