PMLQ leader all praise for Chaudhry Shujaat

PESHAWAR: Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) local leader Javed Nasim on Monday paid rich tribute to his party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for changing entire political game by writing a letter to the speaker Punjab Assembly.
Talking to reporters here, he said ‘political orphans’ had launched propaganda against national institutions, including Pakistan Army and judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan and government officials but the political maturity of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain foiled all conspiracies. By writing a letter to the speaker Punjab Assembly, Javed Nasim said that Chaudhry Shujaat had not only foiled conspiracy against the state institutions but also wiped out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from politics.
