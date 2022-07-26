 
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Transgender shot dead

By Bureau report
July 26, 2022

PESHAWAR: A transgender was killed allegedly by his former friend in Faqirabad here on Monday.

An official said Bashir alias Shehnaz was shot dead allegedly by old friend Durrani of Bazidkhel after they clashed in Orakzai plaza.

The accused managed to escape, the official said. A number of transgender people have been killed recently, many of them by thier old friends, over petty issues .

