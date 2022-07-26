DC visits Gawalmandi to monitor water level in Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Gawalmandi area to monitor water level in Nullah Leh and also reviewed arrangements finalised to cope with possible flood.

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The DC said that over 100mm rain was recorded in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday.

Rawalpindi district administration issued alert at Gawalmandi as water level sensor data showed 15 feet in Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi at 2 pm while pre-alert was issued for Kattarian where water level was 15.5 feet.

According to a district administration spokesman, rainfall gauging stations on Monday recorded 30mm rainfall at Saidpur Village, 100mm at Golra, 71mm at PMD(H-8/2), 25mm at Shamsabad, and 28mm at Chaklala while average rainfall was recorded 68.74mm in basin of Nullah Leh.

Alert at Kattarian would be issued at 15.7 ft while evacuation would be started at Gawalmandi if water level reaches at 20 ft.

According to DC Rawalpindi, WASA teams were present in the field particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

The WASA authorities were instructed to clear streets and roads and remove stagnant rain water particularly from Rattaamral, Kattrian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas as soon as possible.

All the arrangements were also finalised to shift the people from low-lying areas to safe places in case, water level reached at 20 feet at both the places, he added.

He informed that all the departments concerned including PDMA, Rescue-1122 and Pak-Army were present in low-lying areas to cope any urban flooding situation.