Police martyrs of Arfa Kareem Tower tragedy paid tribute

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid homage to the sacrifices of the police martyrs of “Arfa Kareem Tower” tragedy.

In his message on the fifth anniversary of Arfa Kareem Tower tragedy, he said that the officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the pride of Punjab Police.

He said that sacrifices of Sub Inspector Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Sub Inspector Fayaz Ahmad, Constables Mozam Ali, Abid Ali, Sajjad , Umair Ghani and two brothers constable Ghulam Murtaza and Ali Raza had uplifted the morale of the whole police force. He said that the welfare and look after of families of the martyrs was their prime responsibility and they were utilising maximum resources for the betterment of the heirs of martyrs.