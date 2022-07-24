AGP leaves for US for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Saturday reached London on his way to the United States where he would undergo medical treatment.

He has developed a serious problem with his intestine. He will visit a specialist for opinion and check-up tomorrow (Monday).

Talking to The News late Saturday evening from London, he said that he will reach New York for his treatment.

As he cannot undertake a long journey, he has to take a break in London.

To a query he brushed aside the impression given by a television channel that he is going to London for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. “I am purely on a private visit”, he said.

Ashtar Ausaf, while requesting for prayers for his health, expressed hope that he would return next month.