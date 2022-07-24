Twelve wedding guests booked in anti-terrorism case for attacking policemen

Police have registered a case against a dozen suspects under the anti-terrorism act for attacking motorway police and Edhi volunteers on the Lyari Expressway, and arrested three of them.

The FIR has been registered on behalf of the state under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, as well as on charges of attempt to murder and police encounter.

Three persons, including two rescue personnel, were injured during a scuffle between guests of a wedding, and National Highway and Motorway Police personnel on the expressway’s Garden Interchange on Friday.

The situation turned violent when some motorcyclists attempted to enter the expressway, who were with a vehicle carrying wedding guests. At this, unknown persons in a white SUV hit an SUV of motorway police officer Malik Mustafa, injuring him on the spot.

The suspects also attacked other motorway police officers and vandalized their vehicles. They took the official weapon from a police vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire.

Police said the suspects created a law and order situation and they had traced their residence in the old Sabzi Mandi area. The police have also arrested three suspects.

Two killed in shootings

Two people were killed in as many firing incidents in New Karachi and Korangi on Saturday.

A man was shot and killed near Sindhi Hotel in New Karachi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Nasir Hussain, son of Ghulam Haider. Police said Hussain was a fruit vendor and sold fruits near Sindhi Hotel, where suspects shot him in the neck once and escape. The victim died on the spot.

police suspected that the incident might have occurred over resistance to a mugging bid, while the victim’s family suspected that he might have been killed over as personal enmity.

The deceased was a resident of Kaniz Fatima Society. No case has been registered while the investigation is underway.

Separately, 25-year-old Sher Muhammad, son of Dost Muhammad, was shot and killed in the limits of the Awami Colony police station in District Korangi.

Police said members of two communities had clashed with each other in Ali Muhammad Goth, and during the fighting, two people were wounded as they were hit with rods and sticks. Following the incident, some unknown persons arrived in Bilal Colony and attacked people with rods and sticks.

During this, a person opened fire and killed a young man. According to Korangi Industrial Area SHO Muhammad Ikhlaq, the clash had occurred between the two communities in the Awami Colony police remits, but members of one of the communities arrived in Korangi Industrial Area and shot and killed She Muhammad and wounded two others by hitting them with sticks and rods.

Police said the victim was a resident of the same area, and he came out of his house following the clash and became a victim. The suspects escaped from the scene soon afterwards.

Police have registered a case and are continuing to investigate.