Parliamentary shenanigans

Once again, our parliamentarians proved their incompetence by involving themselves in a very serious controversy in the CM Punjab election. Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter has no legal standing because it is the authority of the leader of the parliamentary party, not the party president, to issue such letters. The party president sending secret letters to the deputy speaker makes a mockery of the rules. The PTI has gone to the SC hoping that the ruling of the deputy speaker is annulled. The SC should take action against this grave violation of democratic norms and distortion of court rulings.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi