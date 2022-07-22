Minister visits service area on Motorway

Islamabad : Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood paid a visit to Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and reviewed civic amenities being provided to passengers at rest areas.

Asad Mahmood said that it is our responsibility to provide the best possible facilities to the passengers at service areas/rest areas of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway at all times. To this effect necessary steps are also being taken on top priority basis, says a press release.

The federal minister of Communications also urged the National Highway Authority (NHA) authorities to make the journey on the motorways and national highways safer and easier and also ensure the provision of necessary facilities to the travellers. He said, the rest areas lacking basic facilities will be completed within the next three months.

Federal Secretary Communications/NHA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha and senior officials of Ministry of Communications and NHA were also present on this occasion.