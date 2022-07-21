Shujaat throws his weight behind Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said that Pervaiz Elahi was a candidate for the position of Punjab chief minister.

Shujaat, while clearing the air around CM Punjab’s election, said that the party that had secured majority in the election should form the government, local media reported. The veteran politician said that politicians should get out of numbers game and instead focus on problems being faced by the country and poor masses. He urged elected lawmakers to work hard for betterment of the country instead of creating hurdles for their fellow lawmakers.

Meanwhile, PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi said the Shehbaz Sharif-led government must worry about its numbers in the Punjab Assembly, not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or PMLQ. In a tweet, Moonis said that only 144 MPAs were present in the meeting of PMLN and its allies. He said the government should send police and IB after its people.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a chamber of Punjab Assembly and held a meeting attended by the several dignitaries. They included former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Hussain Elahi, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sajid Ahmed Khan Bhatti, Murad Ras, Waseem Badozai, Hafiz Amar Yasir, Mohsin Leghari and newly-elected members of Punjab Assembly Zain Qureshi, Amir Iqbal Shah, Saifuddin Khosa, Major (R) Ghulam Sarwar and Shabbir Gujjar.

Detailed consultation was held on the issue of the chief minister’s election. Elahi took the PTI leadership into confidence about the numbers game. He said the PTI and PML-Q have the majority and every attempt to kidnap or harass the members of the assembly will be thwarted. “After the statement of Rana Sanaullah, we have taken the matter to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Qureshi said the people have given the decision in favour of Imran Khan and the majority of the House of Punjab Assembly stands with Imran Khan and his nominated candidate Pervaiz Elahi.