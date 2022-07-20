Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said the US should engage with Iran instead of pursuing a coercive approach towards it, adding US policy towards Tehran is just to please the illegal Israeli regime.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Imran Khan expressed regret over the US approach towards Iran’s welcoming new round of talks in Qatar for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) revival, and said that the people of Iran should benefit from the nuclear agreement.

The details of interview have been shared by the Iran embassy sources. Noting Iran’s vital role in the region, Imran Khan said the resumption of Iran nuclear deal would benefit the region and the world.

He said Pakistan should follow an independent foreign policy, adding that his party PTI desires such policy as “we want to see an independent free Pakistani nation which cannot be dictated by any country in the world, including the United States”.

Imran Khan accused foreign powers, especially the US, for interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs. “Look how the US pursued a regime change policy in Iran and removed an elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh through a conspiracy,” he recalled.

He reminded that Pakistan seeks working relationship with the US and strong ties with other countries of the region like China, Iran and Russia.

Criticizing the decision of previous governments of Pakistan to trust West, he said, foreign powers used Pakistan as a tool in the past, while the people of Pakistan have never accepted this approach and will continue to do so in the future.

The former PM regretted that the US policy towards Iran is just to please the illegal Israeli regime, which is usurping legitimate and legal rights of the Palestinians.

He advised the US to engage with Iran instead of supporting the illegal state. He emphasized that illegal sanctions should be lifted from Iran and the US should adopt the path of dialogue and engagement with Iran as the world cannot afford any new conflict.

He mentioned his efforts to help resolve misunderstandings between Tehran and Riyadh, adding that the de-escalation between these two important countries of the Islamic world was not an easy task, however during his government, Pakistan tried to take an effective step in this regards.

On Zionist Regime, the former Prime Minister said he had no pressure to recognize Israel, but some lobbies were trying to make Islamabad such decision for getting financial concessions and other economic needs. To a question he said the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is in Pakistan’s interest, but during PTI tenure no progress could be made on the project due to American sanctions.